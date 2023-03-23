Photo by Renate Vanaga: Unsplash.com

it was not constant concern

for the troubled planet

harnessing her thoughts

that day so much as the weight

of two oranges in a cloth bag

slung over her shoulder

the careful keeping to the

shade side of the street

vines flowering sun-stained adobe

cobbles slanting toward home

where stone steps leading

to the street below marked

the edge of the hot day––

it was the market woman

fingering brown spotted eggs

praising her beautiful hens

eyes above mask smiling up at the

gringa willing to pay five pesos

an egg all nine in the basket sold

a day’s work complete

and the gringa left content

with a world spiraling more easily

now around a few eggs

and the weight of two oranges

Lynda Wilde is a Canadian writer/photographer living between the cities of Kingston, ON, Canada, and Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico.Her poetry has been published in: Filling Station, Freefall, Zygote, Amethyst Review, Willawa Journal, and her prose in Guernica Edition’s 2022 Anthology of Canadian Flash Fiction Writers, “This Will Only Take A Minute.”