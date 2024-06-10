Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

My right foot snags a forsythia

root, trip and fall, a bone cracks--

an injury only time will heal,

similar to a broken heart.



I'm unsure if hearts ever heal

completely, scars of battles fought before

trying to present myself as courageous

when inside hides a child missing.



Is it so wrong to be human,

a human filled with faults, a contributor

far too long to the delinquency

of self. And is it wrong to say



I'm sorry, when words can never

recompense pain? Is learning

to live with regret the same

as being human?



For me, this must be my judgment

day, hobbled by a forsythia that broke

a bone and now is making me endure

the odor of my own waste.

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children's Literature where he studied writing under Larry Callen. His adult poetry has appeared in Awakenings Review, San Antonio Review, Copperfield Review Quarterly, Sequoia Speaks, Kairos Literary, Book of Matches and many others.