Untitled (Chispitas), 15”x12”, (framed), acrylic and gouache on paper, 2021, Andrea Muñoz Martinez,

when i fall

plummeting

sure as an arrow

into the deep waters

of love

it doesn’t matter

that it's black as the pit

my eyes are faulty

but my heart is sure

yet navigating by the heart

is a tricky business

akin to being a privateer

marauding the open ocean

for a prize

there is none warranted

to issue an act of grace

hence we

with no protection

are held accountable

for all we do

and in the court of love

judgment

albeit made by arbiters

with scant and often flawed

illumination

is not only swift

but final

no point in reappearing

in the ragged threadbare cloak

of the appellant

no point in moving for mistrial

for once the sentence

is pronounced

it is immutable

and graven in the record

for all time

RC deWinter’s poetry is widely anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Xlibris, April 2002), New York City Haiku (Universe/NY Times, 2/2017), Coffin Bell Two (Coffin Bell, March 2020) Winter Anthology: Healing Felines and Femmes, (Other Worldly Women Press, 12/2020), Now We Heal: An Anthology of Hope, (Wellworth Publishing, 12/2020) in print: in 2River, Adelaide, Door Is A Jar, Event, Gargoyle Magazine, Genre Urban Arts, Meat For Tea: The Valley Review, the minnesota review, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, San Antonio Review, Southword, York Literary Review among others and appears in numerous online literary journals.

Andrea Muñoz Martínez is a visual and performance artist currently living and working in Austin, Texas. She has an MFA from UC Davis and a BFA from The University of Texas at Austin. Her work can be found in private collections around the United States and has been exhibited at ICOSA Collective, Artspace111 and at Camiba Art. Martínez paints a colorful, vibrant imaginary space she calls Borderlandia. Her works include series on dogs, targets, roaches, chispas and caras malas. Martínez grew up in the borderlands of South Texas and her paintings and performance art take the border and boundaries as their subject. Her painting exhibition, “Dogs Heal in Borderlandia,” can be viewed online and at Link & Pin Artspace in Austin. Her paintings are available for purchase at xoxoammo.com.