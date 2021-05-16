when i fall
plummeting
sure as an arrow
into the deep waters
of love
it doesn’t matter
that it's black as the pit
my eyes are faulty
but my heart is sure
yet navigating by the heart
is a tricky business
akin to being a privateer
marauding the open ocean
for a prize
there is none warranted
to issue an act of grace
hence we
with no protection
are held accountable
for all we do
and in the court of love
judgment
albeit made by arbiters
with scant and often flawed
illumination
is not only swift
but final
no point in reappearing
in the ragged threadbare cloak
of the appellant
no point in moving for mistrial
for once the sentence
is pronounced
it is immutable
and graven in the record
for all time
RC deWinter’s poetry is widely anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Xlibris, April 2002), New York City Haiku (Universe/NY Times, 2/2017), Coffin Bell Two (Coffin Bell, March 2020) Winter Anthology: Healing Felines and Femmes, (Other Worldly Women Press, 12/2020), Now We Heal: An Anthology of Hope, (Wellworth Publishing, 12/2020) in print: in 2River, Adelaide, Door Is A Jar, Event, Gargoyle Magazine, Genre Urban Arts, Meat For Tea: The Valley Review, the minnesota review, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, San Antonio Review, Southword, York Literary Review among others and appears in numerous online literary journals.
Andrea Muñoz Martínez is a visual and performance artist currently living and working in Austin, Texas. She has an MFA from UC Davis and a BFA from The University of Texas at Austin. Her work can be found in private collections around the United States and has been exhibited at ICOSA Collective, Artspace111 and at Camiba Art. Martínez paints a colorful, vibrant imaginary space she calls Borderlandia. Her works include series on dogs, targets, roaches, chispas and caras malas. Martínez grew up in the borderlands of South Texas and her paintings and performance art take the border and boundaries as their subject. Her painting exhibition, “Dogs Heal in Borderlandia,” can be viewed online and at Link & Pin Artspace in Austin. Her paintings are available for purchase at xoxoammo.com.