A New Shore

Photo by Denis Trushtin: Pexels

after Farnez Fatemi

Friends, let’s fish

for hope, gather it

into our nets. Store the best catch

before we steer to shore.

Loop a line over found rock,

set anchor, run on the dunes.

Here, warm sand to bury

our feet, waves to wash them

clean. Sun to dry

our wounds. Spread a blanket

next to strangers, feast

on briny clams. Hold conch

to our ears, invite Rumi

to tell his story. Longing,

no matter how far out we swim,

forever swims beside us.

For years we’ll remember

strong tides could not

pull us under.

Kathleen Goldblatt (she/her/hers) is the author of Our Ghosts Wait Patiently (Finishing Line Press.) Her poems have appeared in The Comstock Review, Amethyst, The Healing Muse, Psychological Perspectives and The San Antonio Review. She reflects on poetry during walks with her dog, Archie, who never tires of listening. Kathleen loves the sea and is lucky to live in Rhode Island, the Ocean State. She is a mental illness advocate and a Jungian psychoanalyst.