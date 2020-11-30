Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Oct 28, 2020

Just What Is It That Makes Today's Homes So Different, So Appealing?

“We're having a baby soon. / Despite being two men.”

by Kenneth Pobo
Published onOct 28, 2020
“Richard Hamilton, Just what is it that makes today's homes so different, so appealing? 1956, collage.,” 2004 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/DACS, London. Image courtesy: U-M Library Digital Collections. Bulletin - The University of Michigan Museums of Art and Archaeology (images). Accessed: October 11, 2020 at http://quod.lib.umich.edu/b/bulletinic/x-03101-und-01/03101_01.

Collage by Richard Hamilton

In 1956 a dinosaur returns from the dead

and enters our post office. Has he eaten

the letters we never wrote?

Tonight you and I discuss ottomans.

You like them small, I like them large,

and divorce hovers over us

like a honeybee above clover.

We change the subject. We do that a lot.

Subjects have sharp teeth. It’s best

to leave the room when they’re hungry.

Outside our house, no grass blade

grows higher than another.

An egalitarian lawn. We’re having

a baby soon. Despite being two men.

It’s a new time. We have good levers.

The lights go on as if by magic.

And stay on. Darkness

leaves the piano bench — we never see it again.

Kenneth Pobo has a new book out from Assure Press called Uneven Steven. His work has appeared in: North Dakota Quarterly, Hawaii Review, Atlanta Review, Nimrod, and elsewhere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with