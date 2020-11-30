“Richard Hamilton, Just what is it that makes today's homes so different, so appealing? 1956, collage.,” 2004 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/DACS, London. Image courtesy: U-M Library Digital Collections. Bulletin - The University of Michigan Museums of Art and Archaeology (images). Accessed: October 11, 2020 at http://quod.lib.umich.edu/b/bulletinic/x-03101-und-01/03101_01.

Collage by Richard Hamilton

In 1956 a dinosaur returns from the dead

and enters our post office. Has he eaten

the letters we never wrote?

Tonight you and I discuss ottomans.

You like them small, I like them large,

and divorce hovers over us

like a honeybee above clover.

We change the subject. We do that a lot.

Subjects have sharp teeth. It’s best

to leave the room when they’re hungry.

Outside our house, no grass blade

grows higher than another.

An egalitarian lawn. We’re having

a baby soon. Despite being two men.

It’s a new time. We have good levers.

The lights go on as if by magic.

And stay on. Darkness

leaves the piano bench — we never see it again.

Kenneth Pobo has a new book out from Assure Press called Uneven Steven. His work has appeared in: North Dakota Quarterly, Hawaii Review, Atlanta Review, Nimrod, and elsewhere.