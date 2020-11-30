Photo by Kiyana on Unsplash

O, Ugly, returned

from your temporary leave,

come closer. Come

with your catastrophic

weapons — vandal

of love — loot

this heart, tear

with shrapnel hands

eyelashes

from their skin graves,

command teardrops

in massacres of crying.

O, Ugly, plunge

your orders inside

this bombed mouth.

Make insults

lethal affection.

Ugly, you are a soldier,

battle to reclaim

self loathing.

Release civilians

of their guilt;

these troops of

praise, hollow praise.

Let hate behold the grimace

of plush lipstick,

of pouting kiss-lips,

thorn bouquets

puncturing dimples, shrouds

of smiling, terrible

lies. O, Ugly, broken fool,

unleash your assaults,

loaded, pointing, firing.

Ugly, where is my war?

I am armed.

Maeve McKenna is from Dublin, now living in Sligo. She has been writing poetry and short stories all her life. In 2018, her work was shortlisted for the Red Line and highly commended in the iYeats International Poetry Competitions. In 2019, she was highly commended in the Frances Ledwidge and longlisted in the Over The Edge Poetry competitions. She was joint runner-up in the Trim Poetry Competition, 2020. Her work has been published in Mslexia, The Galway Review, Boyne Berries, Fly on the Wall, The Cormorant, Skylight47, Mad Swirl and Sonder Magazine. Her poems have appeared online in The Bangor Literary Journal, Bonnies Crew, The Ink Pods, Blue Nib, I Am Not A Silent Poet, Live Encounters and many others. She has work forthcoming in 100 Words Of Solitude, Bloody Amazing Anthology and Black Bough Poetry.