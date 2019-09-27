“Untitled,” 35mm film photograph, Wimpy AF

Onyx morning

sit to breathe

breathe to sit

and watch the

mind frames reel

scenes of rapture

or is it rupture?

sound of Highway One

puss-eyed drones

City-bound

commute, commuted

breath, damn it!

notice stomach expand

like a balloon

face slack as baboon

the neighbor’s skin head

prickles my Jew skin

a drunk cries into his hands

a coyote on the hill

try counting

in pairs

evil twins

finally, grace

a single breath

eclipses thought, ellipses

telescopes into

inner space

a single

black stone

cups

star glow

bitch-slap of

money worry

freedom counted in

vacation days

diaphragm snaps

like a rubber band

machine gun

heart

shoulders relax

on the exhale

the pause between breath

where infinity lived

but cannot be held

comparisons!

you old monkey mind

where the career?

what the ambition?

the temple bell sounds

(some app, a free download)

eyes open to light changed

objects in the room

plain and clear

David Rosenheim is an executive coach and professional songwriter who lives in a solar-powered house by the sea with his wife and two boys. The Weather Band, Hugh, and Winchester Revival have released his songs on seven critically lauded records. His poetry has been published in several journals and magazines. He is a graduate of Oxford University and host of the Sustainability Leaders Podcast.

Wimpy AF is a Brooklyn-based archivist who moonlights as a poet and painter. The AF is for Afrofuturist.