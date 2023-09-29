Morning Blooms
Blossoming sunlight
Morning mist, droplets dangle
As petals unfold
Nimbus Hidden
Obscured by clouds
Yet, the sun blesses the earth
Nurturing new life
Pristine
Pristine blue waters
Predators unseen devour
Blood swirls, taints, transforms
Springtime in New England
Robins serenade
Crocuses deck the hillside
Harbingers of hope
Sunward
From the mud, you rose
Flowering like the lotus
Reaching toward the sun
Wendy K. Mages, a professor at Mercy University, is a storyteller, educator, and researcher who earned a master's and doctorate in Human Development and Psychology at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a master's in Theatre at Northwestern University. As a complement to her research on the effect of the arts on learning and development, she performs original stories at storytelling events and festivals in the US and abroad. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee with stories and poems appearing in journals, such as 3cents Magazine, 50-Word Stories, Antithesis Journal Blog, The AutoEthnographer, Five Minutes, Funny Pearls, Harpy Hybrid Review, Hearth & Coffin, Howler Daily, Jarnal, Jenny, The Journal of Stories in Science, New Croton Review, Potato Soup Journal, Quibble, Route 7 Review, Scenario, Sea to Sky Review, Star 82 Review, and Young Ravens Review. To learn more about her work, please visit https://www.mercy.edu/directory/wendy-mages