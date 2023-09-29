Skip to main content
HaikuPoetry
5 Haiku

"Flowering like the lotus"

by Wendy K. Mages
Photo by Jeswin Thomas: Pexels.com

Morning Blooms
Blossoming sunlight
Morning mist, droplets dangle
As petals unfold

Nimbus Hidden
Obscured by clouds
Yet, the sun blesses the earth
Nurturing new life

Photo by Burak Evlivan: Pexels.com

Pristine
Pristine blue waters
Predators unseen devour
Blood swirls, taints, transforms

Springtime in New England
Robins serenade
Crocuses deck the hillside
Harbingers of hope

Photo by Diego Madrigal: Pexels.com

Sunward
From the mud, you rose
Flowering like the lotus
Reaching toward the sun

Wendy K. Mages, a professor at Mercy University, is a storyteller, educator, and researcher who earned a master's and doctorate in Human Development and Psychology at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a master's in Theatre at Northwestern University. As a complement to her research on the effect of the arts on learning and development, she performs original stories at storytelling events and festivals in the US and abroad. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee with stories and poems appearing in journals, such as 3cents Magazine, 50-Word Stories, Antithesis Journal Blog, The AutoEthnographer, Five Minutes, Funny Pearls, Harpy Hybrid Review, Hearth & Coffin, Howler Daily, Jarnal, Jenny, The Journal of Stories in Science, New Croton Review, Potato Soup Journal, Quibble, Route 7 Review, Scenario, Sea to Sky Review, Star 82 Review, and Young Ravens Review. To learn more about her work, please visit https://www.mercy.edu/directory/wendy-mages

2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with