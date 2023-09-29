Photo by Jeswin Thomas: Pexels.com

Morning Blooms

Blossoming sunlight

Morning mist, droplets dangle

As petals unfold

Nimbus Hidden

Obscured by clouds

Yet, the sun blesses the earth

Nurturing new life

Photo by Burak Evlivan: Pexels.com

Pristine

Pristine blue waters

Predators unseen devour

Blood swirls, taints, transforms

Springtime in New England

Robins serenade

Crocuses deck the hillside

Harbingers of hope

Photo by Diego Madrigal: Pexels.com

Sunward

From the mud, you rose

Flowering like the lotus

Reaching toward the sun

Wendy K. Mages, a professor at Mercy University, is a storyteller, educator, and researcher who earned a master's and doctorate in Human Development and Psychology at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a master's in Theatre at Northwestern University. As a complement to her research on the effect of the arts on learning and development, she performs original stories at storytelling events and festivals in the US and abroad. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee with stories and poems appearing in journals, such as 3cents Magazine, 50-Word Stories, Antithesis Journal Blog, The AutoEthnographer, Five Minutes, Funny Pearls, Harpy Hybrid Review, Hearth & Coffin, Howler Daily, Jarnal, Jenny, The Journal of Stories in Science, New Croton Review, Potato Soup Journal, Quibble, Route 7 Review, Scenario, Sea to Sky Review, Star 82 Review, and Young Ravens Review. To learn more about her work, please visit https://www.mercy.edu/directory/wendy-mages