Bird Island

Photo by Tom Fisk: Pexels.com

the egrets have returned

after the pyrotechnics

the screeching and sudden

pops

after the noise cannons

the lasers and the lopping

off of thick branches

after men in hazard suits

stumble about cursing

complaining of the smell

war against white birds

with crowns resting atop

curved necks

every day they fly

to the landfill

to snack on insects

buzzing above garbage

and interfere with aircraft

according to the Air Force

according to the city

and so the rookery must go

the scheduled deferment

of the birds

today on the island

near the bridge

toward the east end

of the lake

the egrets have returned

Jacob Friesenhahn teaches Religious Studies and Philosophy at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.