Goodbye Jerusalem

Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger: Pexels.com

In the middle of town

there was a billboard, faded, timeworn

for Butchart Gardens

another 590 miles away.

I don’t remember looking at it that last day.

There is a metal dragon statue

slithering on the east side of I-5

just out of town.

I don’t remember marking it when I left.

I don’t remember the valley falling away

in August variations of tan and brown

broken by hearty and struggling oak trees and

stray volcanic rocks that rest on the landscape

like chocolate chips.

All of it swept up toward the enormous mountain

its cone and peak obscured by an afternoon cloud.

I don’t remember checking my footlocker

at the Medford airport.

I don’t remember getting my ticket handed to me

or holding it or handing it to an attendant

or looking at it nervously as I find my way to the seat

one among so many other identical seats.

Instead, I recall

sitting on the plane before it taxied away.

Looking out the window

I saw my mom from far far away,

one hand laced to a chain link gate

tears in her eyes,

my dad’s hand on her shoulder.

When we finally took off

I looked out the window

to glimpse after the jumble of the Siskiyous

found the line of I-5 through my town

flowing through it like a molten grey river,

then the colossus of Mt Shasta,

then everything after.

Marc Janssen has been writing poems since around 1980. Some people would say that was a long time but not a dinosaur. Early decrepitude has not slowed him down much; his verse can be found scattered around the world in places like Pinyon, Slant, Cirque Journal, Off the Coast and Poetry Salzburg also in his book November Reconsidered. Janssen coordinates the Salem Poetry Project- a weekly reading, the occasionally occurring Salem Poetry Festival, and was a nominee for Oregon Poet Laureate. For more information visit, marcjanssenpoet.com.