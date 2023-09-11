La Luna del Deseo

Photo by Rakicevic Nenad: Pexels.com

This evening

the moon looks like

she wants to bum a cigarette

but she’s trying to quit



and doesn’t want to go home

and have to explain the smell of smoke

to anyone. Or maybe the moon’s flirting

with me and doesn’t want to admit



how she feels. To be honest,

I don’t want to get into it either.

Although I’m always looking there,

to see what she’s doing,



watching how she moves

and whether she’s altogether there.

I have a feeling she’s a bit of a coquette

and not really worth pursuing.



But on the nights when she’s not around

I always wonder what she’s doing

and whether she’ll come back or whether

she’s run off with some glad-handing player.



That’s just the type she’d fall for. But she always

returns, sometimes a little sheepishly.

And I’m always here waiting,

because I could never betray her.

James R. Dennis is a poet, a novelist, and a Dominican friar. He has previously written two collections of poetry, Correspondence in D Minor and Listening Devices. He also writes and teaches on spiritual matters. He was born in West Texas and now lives in San Antonio with two ill-behaved dogs.



