Vernazza Daydreams

Photo by Jakub Zerdzicki: Pexels.com

For Fred

From sixteenth-century towers

villagers once warned of Saracen raiders

their signal fires blazed across the night sky

like meteors

They ran

pounding the Cinque Terre coastal trail

fleeing to stone fortresses

sometimes finding sanctuary

We hiked their path

your long legs stalwart

my new hip joints delivering

on promises

I didn’t quite believe

We walked through lemon trees and olive groves

leaned over wooden railings where the cliffs

plunge to a heaving green-blue sea

imagined pirates anchored in the bay

We switch backed through terraced vineyards

hanging with golden grapes

You picked just one

its sweetness burst on my tongue

On the trail, a young man held his girlfriend’s hand

balanced her

as she high-stepped atop an ancient wall

in stiletto heels

I trekked the twisting turning path

gnarled with roots in sturdy footgear

sure

you’d try to catch me

if I fell

At last we reached Belforte

stronghold now for hungry hikers

perched on the tower’s last table

basked in the sun

We drank in the sweeping Mediterranean

the horizon disappearing into gray-blue sky

the marvel of Vernazza’s tall jewel-colored houses

chiseled into the cliffs

I discreetly shook pebbles out of my hiking boots

wiped a smear of dust from my forehead

Around us families in summer suits and flowered dresses

murmured to each other

ate their decorous Sunday lunch

We were as ravenous as those villagers who fled

marauders fifteen hundred years ago

My plate of dark shelled mussels swam

in wine and garlic

Your lobster, octopus and shrimp

spilled over the serving platter

We tore at crusty bread

ordered two liters of local wine

crisp white for me

red for you

We clinked glasses

toasted our journey, our sanctuary

We were dizzy with ourselves

buzzy

glowing

From our aerie

we cheered on reckless swimmers

diving off obsidian cliffs

into green foaming waves

living their thrill

We floated in our hazy daydream

watched sailboats skim over the water

shared spoonfuls of sweet cream gelato

flecked with chocolate

To make the last train

back to Florence

we should’ve run

But

down at the harbor

the ferry slid up to the stone pier

So instead we scrambled

scored the last seats topside

Kicked back

rode along the coastline

in a shimmering dream

imagined we were pirates

the day still ours

Elizabeth Fletcher’s poems have appeared in The Cape Cod Times, Spaceports & Spidersilk, Schuylkill Valley Journal, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, Book of Matches, and the Ekphrastic Review among others. She was a 2023 Rhysling Award nominee and a 2021 Pushcart prize nominee. Her Philadelphia Inquirer publications include essays on sea turtles and Snowy owls.



