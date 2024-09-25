Note from the Managing Editor

It has been an honor and pleasure to read and see so many fantastic pieces submitted for our SAR 2024 Fall Issue. As editors, we have a two-fold purpose: ensuring that we put forth the very best art, poetry, and prose that we can find and ensuring that our artists and authors have their work showcased in the most beautiful way possible.

There is an almost mystical part of a writer or artist that sees the world through a creative lens and then produces a piece with words or paint or photography that captures life and humanity in such a way as to leave an indelible impression upon those who read or view their work. It’s this mystical part, this gift of talent, that keeps editors awake at all hours, pouring over entries, selecting pieces that stand out for a myriad of reasons.

In a world that is often filled with busyness, stress, and conflict, I hope this is a time where readers can pause, take a breath, and enjoy the artistry presented. Perhaps there is no better time than now to say: "It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

Blessing to all,

Arvilla Fee