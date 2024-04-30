Outside the Temple, Waiting for Christine

Photo by Haley Black: Pexels.com

So this is what waiting is all about,

pacing before the temple,

pretending comfort on the concrete steps,

admiring the marble tripod,

the entrance flanking sphinx.

I look at my watch

and then the limestone monoliths.

I feel my pulse,

run my hands across the huge bronze door.

After a while, I know my entablature

from my column base.

It's growing darker by the minute.

My eyes can barely read the inscriptions.

My fingers must aid and abet.

Already, I know more about this building

than the college kid who gives the tours.

Two hours I've been here.

Two hours her absence snatched

so brazenly from my life-time.

A cop car rolls by.

Washington's finest glares at me

across his elbow.

My facade apparently

is something less than architecture.

Sure I look guilty.

But I’m just an underling.

Christine’s the mastermind.

John Grey is an Australian poet, US resident, recently published in New World Writing, California Quarterly and Lost Pilots. His latest books, Between Two Fires, Covert and Memory Outside The Head are available through Amazon. Work upcoming in the Seventh Quarry, La Presa and Doubly Mad.