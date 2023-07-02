Empty Barstool

Joe, you have created a beautifully wrought, luminous piece of writing. I love your imagery, and your metaphors are divine. It’s a lovely, poignant poem. Thank you for sharing it with the world.
After work, O’Hara’s Bar on Broadway—I’m drinking
Poetry. After my third, I’m Gandalf conjuring the world.
Following my sixth, I’m Jesus: a seer, a saint, and a savior.
I scribble on my napkin—I am memory at a distance.
I must be Shakespeare but my girlfriend doesn’t join me.
Rejection letters fill my throat. A sip back to Sacred Heart
School, Tara Stewart said, “Your pants look like curtains.”
So now I’m home alone, watching Home Alone and all my
poems are my body’s lies. I can’t find the email that
I didn’t send. I am a toilet heaving. The movie ends. I might
blackout until death do us part and other things that I may never say
but I find a pen to write the words that join me anyway.
Joe Barca is a poet from New England. He has a partner, two children, and a Wheaten Terrier named Brady. He is a fast talker and a slow runner. He grew up with the Atlantic Ocean at both ends of his street. His father loved boats, so he spent a lot of time on the sea. He is a fan of the Oxford Comma, and he is lobbying to have the em dash added to the keyboard.
