my body is full of squatters

immunity of mine, up & quit the job.
white blood cells sleep during their shift, and i gnash
at the strings of keratin atop my split scalp.
this is what i get for being hospitable, for inviting the
party girl: the pretty girl,
girl of my own name minus one N.
i should have known she would want to stay,
line the floorboards with dime-bags,
the walls with
aluminum: sweating garbage.
invite her pretty girl friends,
trek in mud on dr. martens.
grow ‘shrooms in my eardrum & tongue,
yellow the paint, cough me up sour.
maybe if i am lucky she will leave.
rehab, she growls, in-patient. she apologizes for
the mess: the trash fumes,
hands me two hefty bags, snarls good luck.
and i can scrub this place out
brand-new.
Anna Sedlak is a emerging writer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she is completing her B.S. in psychology and a minor in creative writing from the University of Pittsburgh. She serves as an Editor for the University of Pittsburgh's literary and research journal, Forbes & Fifth. She is a published poet, and her work has been featured in Live Poet Society of New Jersey and Collision. You can find her on Instagram @anna.isabella.