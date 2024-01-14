my body is full of squatters

Photo by Daniel Monteiro: Unsplash.com

immunity of mine, up & quit the job.

white blood cells sleep during their shift, and i gnash

at the strings of keratin atop my split scalp.

this is what i get for being hospitable, for inviting the

party girl: the pretty girl,

girl of my own name minus one N.

i should have known she would want to stay,

line the floorboards with dime-bags,

the walls with

aluminum: sweating garbage.

invite her pretty girl friends,

trek in mud on dr. martens.

grow ‘shrooms in my eardrum & tongue,

yellow the paint, cough me up sour.

maybe if i am lucky she will leave.

rehab, she growls, in-patient. she apologizes for

the mess: the trash fumes,

hands me two hefty bags, snarls good luck.

and i can scrub this place out

brand-new.

Anna Sedlak is a emerging writer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she is completing her B.S. in psychology and a minor in creative writing from the University of Pittsburgh. She serves as an Editor for the University of Pittsburgh's literary and research journal, Forbes & Fifth. She is a published poet, and her work has been featured in Live Poet Society of New Jersey and Collision. You can find her on Instagram @anna.isabella.