Nocturne with Surfboard

Photo by alexandre saraiva carniato: Pexels.com

We paddled into a night tide that never wanted us.

For three hours, we duck-dived and turtle rolled

popping up for air amidst the salt-foam.

The beach turning black as the sun lost its way

on some Western mission. This was good.

It meant the Atlantic was ours, at least for a while

and so we took it, digging our hands

swiftly but quietly into the tide trying to discern wave,

from shadow, from sky. There is a certain agreement

that one thing is not another. That between breaks

we sit quietly. That we don’t dare threaten the air

with a word and that when the time comes,

one of us moves into the line. An off-black sheet grows

behind us on the thing we call horizon.

I find myself on the curl, tipping over its edge

then falling but with a different sort of acceleration

a vicious velocity the kind that might

be happening overhead if we looked up instead of out.

If we did, we’d find the meteors are doing the same

eating themselves until there is nothing left.

Anastasios Mihalopoulos is a Greek/Italian American from Boardman, Ohio. He holds a BS in both chemistry and English from Allegheny College and is currently an MFA candidate in the Northeast Ohio MFA consortium. He also serves as the poetry center assistant for Etruscan Press. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in Foothill Poetry Journal, Jenny Magazine, West Trade Review, Helix Literary Journal, The Decadent Review, The Great Lakes Review, and elsewhere.