Photo by Ryan Clark

The gypsum hills of Old Greer

are great turtles with backs

of green and dug in

with red cuts in the shell,

white gypsum bone

poking through and shining.

The green meshed with the orange red

of the iron-rich clay

resembles a Putt-Putt golf course

as bright and beautiful as home.

I am slow going over the backs

of my mother and father returning

home to sleep in the roundedness

of the blood and the gypsum bone rolling together.

The hills flatten

out past the road to Vinson,

and dipping again, but there is

no more gore here, only subdued and jagged

with green patches and brief spires

poking through wounds in the prairie

healing for thousands of years.

Ryan Clark is an Old Greer County native and documentary poet who writes his poems using a unique method of homophonic translation. He is the author of Arizona SB 1070: An Act (Downstate Legacies, 2021) and How I Pitched the First Curve (Lit Fest Press, 2019), and his poetry has appeared in such journals as DIAGRAM, Yemasse, Painted Bride Quarterly, and Interim. After many years teaching creative writing in rural Iowa, he now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.