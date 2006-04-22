The Blue Sign-Thingies on Lamar

Okay. So you know those blue sign-looking things on Lamar Blvd. as you go beneath the train tracks between 5th Street and the river? What the heck are they?

I’ve heard they’re public art. If so, that’s some awful art. (In this instance, I feel comfortable making that statement.) It should be changed out. At least give us new colors.

For those who are unfamiliar with these particular Austin objects: They look like those exit-amenity signs on interstates — the ones that let you know which gas stations and fast-food joints are off each exit — only anorexic. Instead of any text or pictures inside the boxes, they’re only blue with a white stripe around the sides. About three and a half feet high and a half-foot, maybe one, wide. And there’s something like ten of them on each side of the street.

So? What are they? Does anyone know? (I’m betting not.)

By William O. Pate II on May 22, 2006.

Canonical link

Exported from Medium on November 4, 2019.