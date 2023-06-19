Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Jul 19, 2023DOI

Beacon

"Fisherman forget the shore."

by Anastasios Mihalopoulos
Photo by Jimmy Teoh: Pexels.com

War came to Greece dressed
as my great grandfather

who must’ve started this
entanglement. Stationed

in Rhodes, the Italian in me
rumbling in the belly, metallic blurs,

screech of wind, watched the olive trees
burn. Their flaming limbs walking

up peninsula to the tower.
He watched bombs glide

into the stone, splattering
the foundation, invoking a lean

then a crack, like rotten trunk,
as the lantern sank into the sea.

Constellations blotted out.
Fisherman forget the shore.

He cups a hand over the other, lights
a cigarette, watches through haze,

a sinking yellow glow. Then wonders
how he will find his way home.

Anastasios Mihalopoulos is a Greek/Italian American from Boardman, Ohio. He holds a BS in both chemistry and English from Allegheny College and is currently an MFA candidate in the Northeast Ohio MFA consortium. He also serves as the poetry center assistant for Etruscan Press. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in Foothill Poetry Journal, Jenny Magazine, West Trade Review, Helix Literary Journal, The Decadent Review, The Great Lakes Review, and elsewhere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
