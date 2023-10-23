Chicken Chow Mein

Photo by Pixabay: Pixabay.com

A little girl sat at my table,

surprising me, opened a pad

of paper and packet of markers.

She drew a tic-tac-toe board

with assorted colors like a rainbow

flattened into bold straight lines.

She made a black X in the center,

tore it from the pad then pivoted

it to me. Your turn, Mister.

Could this be more awkward?

A grown man playing a game

with a girl of 7 or 8 who wasn’t

his daughter? I don’t have time,

I said, glancing at my watch, but

she seemed cheerfully aware

my Chow mein had not been

prepared, as if savory aromas

from her mother’s kitchen were

clues. I had been waiting alone

for my take-out, morbidly

absorbed in a problem at work,

gazing at a Chinese wall calendar

in the year of the Sheep. It was

a problem that robbed me of joy,

the same dread I recognize

now on the subway in the faces

of younger men going places

I’ve no desire to go, their

self-worth reduced to a failure

or screw up or missed opportunity

that has at least ruined their day,

or year, ability to laugh, to love,

to kick a ball with their son.

I lost $3.4 million in a verdict

in Rhode Island, got drunk and

drove the company car into a curb,

destroyed a tire and rim, made up

some story about horrible drivers

in Providence…If you’re still

here you’re either a close friend

or my mother, so I won’t bore

you with further details except

to say I dwelt on this til

the moment I sat there waiting

for my lunch, playing tic-tac-toe

with a girl who must be an

adult now. It was that long ago.

Maybe she has her own restaurant,

bought King’s Garden from

her mother or became a lawyer.

Her persistence impressed me.

I drew O’s in corners and prayed

no one from the office popped in.

For a few minutes I forgot

all about work. Not even her

mother’s assurance from behind

the counter that it wouldn’t

be much longer distracted me.

The girl won every game

while idly sketching in her pad

and then, pleased with herself,

hurried to the kitchen where

I imagined some small,

neglected chore awaited. Within

minutes she returned with my

Chow mein in a brown bag

stapled to the receipt which

I carried for two blocks and

up four flights to my desk.

Between boxes of take-out

I found a sheet of paper folded

in quarters which I opened

first despite my hunger, then

stared hard at the portrait

she had drawn of me.

Bill Garvey's poetry has been published in several journals across North America. His poetry collection, The basement on Biella, will be published in fall of 2023 by DarkWinter Press. He grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts and currently lives in Canada with his wife, Jean. He enjoys riding the streetcars of Toronto.