Photo by Teona Swift: Pexels.com

I put the roots in pure water

to salvage what was left

after the damage.

Sunlight pouring in,

offering a fresh perspective.

No longer inhibited

by broken promises

and dried-up connections.

Sitting by the window

soaking up the sun,

I inspected our roots

and saw that mine were

so entangled with yours.

I dare not tear them apart.

Sarai Argüelles is a Mexican-American poet, painter, UHCL alum, and aspiring librarian. She loves plants, books, and her friends. Her writing primarily focuses on relationships, the concepts of hope and home, and her hometown of Houston. You can find more of her work on her Instagram accounts @poetaster_phenom and @sar_a_i.