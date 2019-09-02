The Wandering Gamete’s Hymn to a Public Park

“Night Profile,” Edward Supranowicz

In the park, panties flash

like flags of fugitive nations

Every animal on the merry-go-round

replaces the last and maintains, each time

that it’s always been there, twisting with twisted delight

the afternoon from its stem, heaving it discarded

just footsteps from where it had lived so peaceably

Gently enthralled by thighs and the threat of rain

the promise of tedium and dimpled irregular clouds

Heat mutes light and summer women

don’t know any better, or they do

Either would be wonderful

Not knowing is wonderful too

Twisting on an unseen stem

maybe I was no gentleman

Maybe I never understood women or the sky

But I imposed my fantasies on them

and they their weather on me

Everyone’s been wanton

responsive and irresponsible

And so far it’s worked out

kind of

Colin Dodds has made his living as a journalist, editor, copywriter and video producer. Over the last seven years, his writing has appeared in more than three hundred publications, including Gothamist, Painted Bride Quarterly and The Washington Post, and been praised by luminaries including Norman Mailer. His poetry collection, Spokes of an Uneven Wheel, was published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company in 2018. His novel, Vice Nimrod, Communications, was longlisted for the 2019 Beverly Prize. He lives in New York City, with his wife and daughter.

Edward Michael Supranowicz has had artwork and poems published in the U.S. and other countries. Both sides of his family worked in the steel mills and coalmines of Appalachia.