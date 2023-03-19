Photo by Enric Cruz Lopez: Pexels.com

Shall we have smoked alphabet today?

can't beat g dipped in French Onion sauce

and v sparkles while cooking, but I would suggest letting it cool a little bit

A dangles alone, make sure you have the tongs handy so

it doesn't fall directly

on the coals

even a burnt b is good, the center remains soft, like an appropriate marshmallow

I would recommend letting the charcoal come to a heat slowly, give it plenty of time

let the embers die down and don't splash on too much starter

you might use a skewer, pop those consonants on there until you recognize

a phrase, throw in an e and dash of salt

cover and let the blue haze do its thing

finer than salmon

then don't forget the cooler, and have a few beers

provide wine and a dictionary

roll out the red checkered table cloth

on a fine wood picnic table

Mary E. Croy lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she works as an administrative assistant. She spent nine years teaching English Language Learners in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. During her free time, Mary likes reading poetry and hanging out with her cats, Buster and Gabby. Her work has appeared in Better than Starbucks, Woven Tale Press, and Valley Voices, among others.