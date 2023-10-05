The Year After

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

footprints burning on the trail

of squashed mangoes flanked

by the brown skin of coconuts

will lead us nowhere but memory

bites like a crow pecking at god's hands under

the shadow of mourning— flags

ripped and tattered like old

hopes or the carrion flesh

of promises in the blood

spilling mouth of a ghost

dog— we hound for food

(who locked up the food?)

as if tragedy had coffee

with us yesterday

but

it's been a fucking year

and we awake ill at ease

among the dead and all

the sadness

in the world

Elidio La Torre Lagares holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is the author of Wonderful Wasteland and other natural disasters, published by the University of Kentucky Press in 2019 and shortlisted for the Juan Felipe Herrera Poetry Prize. His poetry collection Aguacerando earned him a shortlist nomination for the Paz Prize for Poetry 2022, an honor co-presented by the National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair. He is currently working on a new novel. Also, last year he published his novel Correr tras el viento (Chasing the Wind) with Editorial Verbum, Madrid.