The Year After

footprints burning on the trail
of squashed mangoes flanked
by the brown skin of coconuts
will lead us nowhere but memory
bites like a crow pecking at god's hands under
the shadow of mourning— flags
ripped and tattered like old
hopes or the carrion flesh
of promises in the blood
spilling mouth of a ghost
dog— we hound for food
(who locked up the food?)
as if tragedy had coffee
with us yesterday
but
it's been a fucking year
and we awake ill at ease
among the dead and all
the sadness
in the world
Elidio La Torre Lagares holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is the author of Wonderful Wasteland and other natural disasters, published by the University of Kentucky Press in 2019 and shortlisted for the Juan Felipe Herrera Poetry Prize. His poetry collection Aguacerando earned him a shortlist nomination for the Paz Prize for Poetry 2022, an honor co-presented by the National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair. He is currently working on a new novel. Also, last year he published his novel Correr tras el viento (Chasing the Wind) with Editorial Verbum, Madrid.