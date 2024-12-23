A Season of Sweet Violence

Photo by Tolga Ahmetler: Pexels.com

With fall

comes death

in the form of brown leaves

loving the wind for a final time.

These pastoral mornings

built of red and orange diorama sidewalks,

and bright black reflecting puddles

of clogged storm drains

gurgling at passersby.

Afternoons of

walking hand in hand,

the only oven

to keep fingers warm.

These are the early nights

of rainy applause, hissing, and static

combing through the tangled marigold stalks

as we sweep gardens under the rug.

These are evenings of piling

apple cores and nectarine pits.

Building false castles of hazelnut shells

while the pickling liquid steams

it’s garlic adventures to the tune

of popping tin seals.

That’s nights final breath

of fresh summer

sealed away,

for another season.

Fairness Peck, a poet living in Seattle WA, holds a BA in literature and poetry from Western Washington University and an MA in communications from the University of Washington. Today he works as a content strategist and his work has been recently published in The Racket Journal, Red Noise Collective, The Rising Phoenix Review, Griffel and has a chapbook forthcoming from Finishing Line Press.