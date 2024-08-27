Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
SAR
About
caret-down
Issues
caret-down
Categories
caret-down
SAR Press
caret-down
Submissions
caret-down
✒️
caret-down
New Submissions
Published on
Sep 27, 2024
redesign images
by
Misty Cripps
Published on
Sep 27, 2024
Cite
Social
Download
last released
1 day ago
Show details
redesign images
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
About
Supporters
Buy Print Issues
San Antonio Review Press
Social Media
RSS
Legal
Published with