Desire for Intimacy

"It is getting late in the world"

by Peycho Kanev
Published onJul 12, 2020
“Self-Portrait with Toaster and Fork” by John Weik

By Peycho Kanev

It is getting late in the world
and the moon and the frozen lake are sparkling
at each other like our ill-lit bodies used to

The black ravens stand dark and motionless inside
the leafless space

I am here and everywhere

I am here    where are you    I am here
Morning is getting closer and I’m waiting here
surrounded by your absence

Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks. His poems have appeared in Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, The Evergreen Review, The Adirondack Review, and many other literary magazines. His latest chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2019 by Grey Book Press.

John Weik is an artist living in Austin, Texas.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
