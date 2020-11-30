Desire for Intimacy

Login to discuss
By Peycho Kanev
It is getting late in the world
and the moon and the frozen lake are sparkling
at each other like our ill-lit bodies used to
The black ravens stand dark and motionless inside
the leafless space
I am here and everywhere
I am here where are you I am here
Morning is getting closer and I’m waiting here
surrounded by your absence
Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks. His poems have appeared in Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, The Evergreen Review, The Adirondack Review, and many other literary magazines. His latest chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2019 by Grey Book Press.
John Weik is an artist living in Austin, Texas.