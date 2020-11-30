Desire for Intimacy

“Self-Portrait with Toaster and Fork” by John Weik

By Peycho Kanev

It is getting late in the world

and the moon and the frozen lake are sparkling

at each other like our ill-lit bodies used to

The black ravens stand dark and motionless inside

the leafless space

I am here and everywhere

I am here where are you I am here

Morning is getting closer and I’m waiting here

surrounded by your absence

Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks. His poems have appeared in Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, The Evergreen Review, The Adirondack Review, and many other literary magazines. His latest chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2019 by Grey Book Press.

John Weik is an artist living in Austin, Texas.