Poetry
This Vacant Lot

Weeds grow aplenty. And so does broken glass.

by John Grey
Photo by Nani Williams: Unsplash.com

The lot’s not really vacant.
Weeds grow aplenty.
And so does broken glass.
And empty syringes.
And used condoms.
There was even a dead body
found here once.
A homeless guy
who froze to death
one bitter cold January.
He stumbled into here
after dark.
He heard there was a vacancy.
He heard wrong.

John Grey is an Australian poet and US resident, recently published in Stand, Washington Square Review and Floyd County Moonshine. Latest books, Covert, Memory Outside The Head and Guest Of Myself are available through Amazon. Work upcoming in the McNeese Review, Santa Fe Literary Review and Open Ceilings.

