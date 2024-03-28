The Golden Rose

Photo by Mark Schulte: Pexels.com

(Cluny Museum, Paris)

How weary it must be

of remaining in full bloom

for eight centuries, perfectly

erect on its thornless stem.

What if it it should yield

to the blandishments of decay

one day and begin to drop its petals,

first the wide outer rows,

then the middle layers,

delicate as eyelids,

and the smallest, falling

with a soft cry of release

into the glittering dust

before astonished onlookers,

only the cool sapphire

of the heart untouched.

Ruth Holzer is the author of eight chapbooks, most recently "Home and Away" (dancing girl press) "Living in Laconia" (Gyroscope Press) and "Among the Missing” (Kelsay Books). Her poems have appeared in Southern Poetry Review, Blue Unicorn, Slant, Poet Lore and Freshwater among other journals and anthologies. She has received several Pushcart Prize nominations.