The First Day I Saw Freedom Dance

cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

It was a sunny day in June,

the first day freedom danced,

licking a stick of Vanilla ice cream.

She was beautiful like the moon,

tall like a giraffe

gazing through a rooftop,

a half-shirt skirting her breasts

like the cock of a bottle;

a pair of black pants

throwing her butt out into the air;

two spindling feet

mounted on a skateboard;

two rings on her nose;

two clasped on her lips;

two earrings on both ears,

perched like a bird on a branch,

smoking grass.

Jonathan Chibuike Ukah is a poet living in the UK with his family. His poems have been widely featured in literary magazines.