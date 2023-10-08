Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Nov 08, 2023

The First Day I Saw Freedom Dance

"She was beautiful like the moon"

by Jonathan Ukah
Published onNov 08, 2023
The First Day I Saw Freedom Dance

cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

It was a sunny day in June,
the first day freedom danced,
licking a stick of Vanilla ice cream.
She was beautiful like the moon,
tall like a giraffe
gazing through a rooftop,
a half-shirt skirting her breasts
like the cock of a bottle;
a pair of black pants
throwing her butt out into the air;
two spindling feet
mounted on a skateboard;
two rings on her nose;
two clasped on her lips;
two earrings on both ears,
perched like a bird on a branch,
smoking grass.

Jonathan Chibuike Ukah is a poet living in the UK with his family. His poems have been widely featured in literary magazines.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Published with