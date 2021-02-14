March 14th

Photo by Veit Hammer on Unsplash

You know from the floorboards that you are

in a forgotten city. I open my mouth and the church

windows loosen. Yield.

Undress themselves.

I am not

to blame

for what

has happened.

Neither is he. Though

last night

I had trouble

sleeping.

The last time I

turned my body under

his, everything whitened.

The books

on the nightstand

silent.

I’ve spent four years

thinking it is him

I belong to.

Wet. Ripe as an orange.

Always thinking myself

an empty bowl.

This body is still mine.

Salted by the past.

Anchored. And yet there is

no need. The sea has

all but been drained

of its water. It groans

nothing more than

the sea on a map.

Shadow-gods.

Ann Pedone graduated from Bard College with a degree in English Literature and has a Master’s Degree in Chinese Language and Literature from UC Berkeley. Ann is the author of the chapbooks The Bird Happened (Leave Books), perhaps there is a sky we don’t know: a re-imagining of sappho. (Cup and Dagger Press) as well as the forthcoming DREAM/WORK and Everywhere You Put Your Mouth(Halas Press.) Her work has recently appeared in multiple journals including Narrative Magazine, Abralemin, Slant, Contemporary Verse 2, The Phare, West Trade Review, The Open Page Literary Journal, The French Literary Review, SAND, and The Shore.