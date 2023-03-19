Crow Magnon

Photo by freestocks.org: Pexels.com

Territorial crows

stakeholders in this neighborhood

what attitude!

objecting to the wandering shopper

cawing and diving the saturated dog

I've had arguments with them

"I'm not going to jump up and grab your nest, okay?"

it quiets them for a moment

as if they are thinking

as if no human every squabbled with them before

Hey, I understand their language

Every time I cross Highway 151 and approach the Settlement apartments

the same chorus

angry noisy and sure

you would think they owned the place

with their command of black

and white splat

they do

Mary E. Croy lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she works as an administrative assistant. She spent nine years teaching English Language Learners in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. During her free time, Mary likes reading poetry and hanging out with her cats, Buster and Gabby. Her work has appeared in Better than Starbucks, Woven Tale Press, and Valley Voices, among others.