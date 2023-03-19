Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Apr 19, 2023DOI

Crow Magnon

"you would think they owned the place"

by Mary Croy
Published onApr 19, 2023
Crow Magnon

Photo by freestocks.org: Pexels.com

Territorial crows
stakeholders in this neighborhood
what attitude!
objecting to the wandering shopper
cawing and diving the saturated dog 

I've had arguments with them
"I'm not going to jump up and grab your nest, okay?"
it quiets them for a moment
as if they are thinking
as if no human every squabbled with them before
Hey, I understand their language 

Every time I cross Highway 151 and approach the Settlement apartments
the same chorus
angry noisy and sure
you would think they owned the place

 with their command of black
and white splat
they do

Mary E. Croy lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she works as an administrative assistant. She spent nine years teaching English Language Learners in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. During her free time, Mary likes reading poetry and hanging out with her cats, Buster and Gabby. Her work has appeared in Better than Starbucks, Woven Tale Press, and Valley Voices, among others.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with