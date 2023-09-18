Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

They don’t tell you

you will run out of time.

At least

they don’t tell you in any way

that would make you believe it.

They don’t tell you

you will run out of time

and here’s the kicker:

they don’t tell you

that it will happen years before

you lie down on that final mattress.

They don’t tell you

there are always new

shoots poking up through earth

shoots that will shove aside even the sturdiest

of old trees.

Perry L. Powell lives near Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. His work has appeared in Atavic Poetry, Cattails, Dead Snakes, eyedrum periodically, Frogpond, Haiku Presence, Prune Juice, Ribbons, The Camel Saloon, The Heron's Nest, The Innisfree Poetry Journal, The Lyric, vox poetica, Wolf Willow Journal and elsewhere.