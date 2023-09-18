Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Oct 18, 2023DOI

They Don't Tell You

"you will run out of time"

by Perry Powell
Published onOct 18, 2023
They Don't Tell You

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

They don’t tell you
you will run out of time.

At least
they don’t tell you in any way
that would make you believe it.

They don’t tell you
you will run out of time

and here’s the kicker:
they don’t tell you
that it will happen years before
you lie down on that final mattress.

They don’t tell you

there are always new
shoots poking up through earth
shoots that will shove aside even the sturdiest
of old trees.

Perry L. Powell lives near Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. His work has appeared in Atavic Poetry, Cattails, Dead Snakes, eyedrum periodically, Frogpond, Haiku Presence, Prune Juice, Ribbons, The Camel Saloon, The Heron's Nest, The Innisfree Poetry Journal, The Lyric, vox poetica, Wolf Willow Journal and elsewhere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with