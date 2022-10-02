The Believer

Belief is to live,

let God fill my closing eyes,

Belief is to die.

Mira Goldstein is a senior in high school, which means all her time is being spent on college applications! But when she isn't writing her college essay, she's typing away in her own world of poetry and prose. Mira began writing at eight and hasn't stopped since. She's also an avid reader, a cat lover, grocery store cashier, and a true observer of odd sights around Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by DDP: Unsplash



