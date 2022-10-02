Skip to main content
PoetryHaiku
Published on Nov 02, 2022

The Believer

"Belief is to live"

by Mira Goldstein
Published onNov 02, 2022
Belief is to live,
let God fill my closing eyes,
Belief is to die.

Mira Goldstein is a senior in high school, which means all her time is being spent on college applications! But when she isn't writing her college essay, she's typing away in her own world of poetry and prose. Mira began writing at eight and hasn't stopped since. She's also an avid reader, a cat lover, grocery store cashier, and a true observer of odd sights around Boston, Massachusetts. 

Photo by DDP: Unsplash

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
