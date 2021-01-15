Media Advisory: SAR Press Releases Mel Bay's Book of the Dead

First Short Story Collection by Austin Musician and Poet Harold Whit Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 15, 2021



AUSTIN — SAR Press is proud, pleased and a little tickled to announce the publication of

Mel Bay's Book of the Dead

by Austin poet and musician Harold Whit Williams

Six-string and stompbox-themed stories culled from a bittersweet and simpler South, a grotesque and good-riddance South. Think Youth Fiction peppered with HBO cussin'. Not necessarily for the faint-of-heart or the high-minded literati.

Harold Whit Williams is a prize-winning poet and longtime guitarist for the indie rock band Cotton Mather. He is the recipient of the 2020 FutureCycle Poetry Book Prize, the Mississippi Review Poetry Prize, and the Robert Phillips Poetry Chapbook Prize. The author of five books of poetry, Williams lives in Austin, Texas where he records lo-fi music as Daily Worker and catalogs the KUT Collection for the University of Texas Libraries. Mel Bay’s Book of the Dead is his first book of short stories.

Mel Bay's Book of the Dead is the first non-journal book-length publication of San Antonio Review's new book publishing imprint, SAR Press. SAR Press is devoted to publishing book-length works by interesting voices. SAR Press is composed of San Antonio Review Editorial Collective members William O. Pate II in Austin and Ash Lange in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

San Antonio Review is Texas' international literary, arts and ideas journal. SAR publishes original essays, poetry, art, reviews, theory and other work twice a week on its website. Print issues are published twice a year in June and November. Founded in 2017 in San Antonio and based in Austin, SAR is devoted to serving as a gathering space outside academia, the market and government for writers, artists, scholars, activists, workers, students, parents and others to express their perspectives and reflections on our shared world and help develop visions of our collective future. Funded by its publisher’s income from his day jobs, donations and the sale of print editions and other materials and led and maintained by an all-volunteer editorial collective, SAR is not beholden to any institution, organization or ideology. As an open-access journal, SAR is available free online.



Media Contact:

William Pate, Founding Editor & Publisher

512-947-3311 | [email protected]

Download a PDF of this media advisory below: