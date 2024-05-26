Not New Year's

Photo by Roman Biernacki: Pexels.com

Light fragments the creek.

Mayflies dance

in new warmth

and the shifting canopy is rife

with call and response

across octaves.

Staccato, trills, decomposed chords.

Bullfinch, sparrow, thrush.

So many things reach out.

The sun spot-lights them in turn

while viscous air exudes communication

from alder and ash,

bluebells, lilac, honeysuckle.

All are eager to spread their truth

like teenagers without shirts

that glow nearby, impatient

to remove barriers and

address the world,

despite lacking words.

The ground grows confident, emergent.

No longer mud-slicked from months of rain

-you never could quite get your footing-

it is now firm, so you can change direction,

launch yourself.

Later it will calcify, crack from sun,

but today the moisture is still rising,

making everything supple.

So you decide things,

you make brave plans.

This grand communion

is like the remembered pull of a dance floor,

but I don’t dance anymore.

All I can do is write.

Edward Lees is an American who lives in London. During the day he works to help the environment and in the evenings he writes poetry. His works have been accepted for publication in various journals including Southern Humanities Review, Potomac Review, Moonpark Review, Amethyst Review, and Anthropocene Poetry Journal. He has been nominated for Best of the Net.