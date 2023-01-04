Photo by Brian Patrick Tagalog: Unsplash.com

half-sunk in a bog you take a photo and I say no

no no not quite like Amy Winehouse but if we sing to

a hedonistic youth I want to enter every swamp

and declare my love for alligator bites you say

you’re taking an artistic risk you swear will pay

off because yesterday after rent you went

to the post and mailed a hundred letters to a hundred

lovers I held your scratched satchel you said would

become the mark of our marked love and there isn’t

enough space in this world to become expendable

not with seven point seven billion hungry

humans all seeking something different

James Croal Jackson is a Filipino-American poet who works in film production. He has three chapbooks: Count Seeds With Me (Ethel Zine & Micro-Press, 2022), Our Past Leaves (Kelsay Books, 2021), and The Frayed Edge of Memory (Writing Knights, 2017). He edits The Mantle Poetry from Pittsburgh, PA. (jamescroaljackson.com)