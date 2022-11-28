Silently Abused

Ryan Nightingale created the current work to bring awareness to abuse. This, as many can agree, is a problem in our world that needs all the attention it can get if it is to be solved. Ryan has had two short stories published and written multiple novels. He is still seeking representation and publication for these longer works. He currently writes and creates art under the pseudonym “Ryan Nightingale”. This is to better discuss controversial, and rather difficult, topics openly and without fear.