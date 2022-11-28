Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Art
Published on Dec 28, 2022DOI

Silently Abused

To bring awareness

by Ryan Nightingale
Published onDec 28, 2022
Silently Abused

Ryan Nightingale created the current work to bring awareness to abuse. This, as many can agree, is a problem in our world that needs all the attention it can get if it is to be solved. Ryan has had two short stories published and written multiple novels. He is still seeking representation and publication for these longer works. He currently writes and creates art under the pseudonym “Ryan Nightingale”. This is to better discuss controversial, and rather difficult, topics openly and without fear.

 

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with