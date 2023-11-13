Multi-Faceted

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk: Pexels.com

Nona’s magic was woven between needles.

Plop her in a desert and she’d find twined twigs

and before she’d broken a sweat, from the very air

fabric would begin to appear. Drop her on a glacier

miles from the nearest Yarn Barn and before you’d

heavy-hiked a stitch into your sweaty side, some

slack fabric frippery would be forming a snow sail

or some such well-intended but mostly useless thing.

Momma always said those needles were receptors

for any word said within the house or porch, antennae

tuned to whatever frequency emitted from her booming

beacon of illicit teenage angst or could even sense a

snuck cookie’s telling tink when the lid touches

the earthenware jar. I never got the wooden spoon

from Momma’s tales, but that absence doesn’t make

me doubt the existence of the bruises when I see

her flinch so frequently when in that woman’s house.

Zebulon Huset is a high school teacher, writer and photographer. He won the Gulf Stream 2020 Summer Poetry Contest and his writing has appeared in Best New Poets, Rattle, Meridian, North American Review, New York Quarterly, The Southern Review, Fence and many others. He publishes the prompt blog Notebooking Daily, and edits the journal Coastal Shelf.