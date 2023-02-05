Childhood Friends

Photo by lalesh aldarwish: Pexels.com

We were once as brothers

or so I thought.

Deep bonds

built on summer walks.

Talks of crushes

over lunches when we shop.

But these pleasant outings

would suddenly come to a stop

when your slipped race preferences

brought me to a halt.

Now I wish

we could forget all of our faults.

Oh, dear brothers

from another, white mother,

our ties unknot.

Grayson McDaniel is a fourth-year student at Auburn University at Montgomery where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree concentrating in Photography. Outside of academics, Grayson is interested in various visual arts mediums and creative writing (lyrics, poems, short stories, etc). One of his main goals is to start a blog centered around the creative arts scene around Montgomery, AL.