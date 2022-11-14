Sunset/Flood

Photo by Johannes Plenio: Unsplash.com

Where night rises

to suck sky

a shriek of sun

weeping

into silver powder.

Tobacco on the tongue

stings bitter

with the drip

of a sinking

hour.

In blind instinct

a wolf pauses,

swept by tidal memory,

sea across land,

sharpening his ragged sight.

The valley ridge

waits for deep bell:

moon

slips lume skin

over forest

and river.

Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton is a Louisville, KY native who migrated to Corpus Christi. Between Kentucky and Texas, he has traveled and lived in several places, including Spain, Appalachia, Panamá, Peru, the Philippines, and the Colorado River. Currently, he is an MFA Poetry candidate at Texas State University. He has two chapbooks: Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press). His poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seed Journal, Amarillo Bay, The Dillydoun Review and San Antonio Review.