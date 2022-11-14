Sunset/Flood

"Tobacco on the tongue stings bitter with the drip of a sinking hour"
Where night rises
to suck sky
a shriek of sun
weeping
into silver powder.
Tobacco on the tongue
stings bitter
with the drip
of a sinking
hour.
In blind instinct
a wolf pauses,
swept by tidal memory,
sea across land,
sharpening his ragged sight.
The valley ridge
waits for deep bell:
moon
slips lume skin
over forest
and river.
Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton is a Louisville, KY native who migrated to Corpus Christi. Between Kentucky and Texas, he has traveled and lived in several places, including Spain, Appalachia, Panamá, Peru, the Philippines, and the Colorado River. Currently, he is an MFA Poetry candidate at Texas State University. He has two chapbooks: Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press). His poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seed Journal, Amarillo Bay, The Dillydoun Review and San Antonio Review.