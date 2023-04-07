Quarantine

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten: Unsplash.com

after John Freeman

A black-headed grosbeak

chitters from the makeshift

shelter of our glass table.

Sunlight bends and breaks

against the dewy surface

as the still wet lips of grass

dampen our sandaled feet.

He’s been separated from

his family, you tell me. His

mother watches like a sniper

waiting to pull the trigger

on his extraction. Let’s go in,

you say, your hand

grazing my abdomen.

She won’t expose herself

to the danger we present.

Brandon McQuade was born and raised in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. He earned his B.A. from the University of New Brunswick Saint John and his M. Phil in Irish Writing from Trinity College Dublin. For a selection of poems from his second collection, Bodies, he was the recipient of the 2022 Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award. He lives in Northern Wyoming with his wife and their children.