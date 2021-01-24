Photo by Ewan Yap on Unsplash

Mid-night

my body tantrums

to be heard.

The first time

I thought I was dying;

I wrote a note

that said only

I love you so much.

Just in case.

Now I know to call

this a panic attack.

Nothing is wrong -

I mean nothing more

than usual, which these days

is a collective meditation

on when to scream

and when to sob

and the jenga stack

of reasons

piling higher, higher,

all wobbly.

First I am aware

of the holy

church purr of the barred owl

blessing the night.

Crickets. The dream-

shattering scream repeats,

so human you open

the window

to be sure it is not.

The central air

pours cold comfort

into the world, too little

to make a difference -

but the house wants

to equalize imbalances

in pressure, in temperature.

The air flows out, tugging

hairs on my arms

a river wanting to be bound

to roots like slow mud

a river wanting to ferry

the slight things it meets

loving and undiscriminating.

I suck in hard to taste the night

but nothing fights hard enough

to land upstream. To meet me.

The first time these screams

tore into my dreaming

I called the police,

the operator chirping and chatty.

Satan weasels, she said, fishers.

Then she guessed my location

within a mile, a cheerful carny

where you can’t see the con.

Triangulation, she said.

You’ve got good neighbors.

You’re the fourth to ring in,

so that’s nice,

in case of murder.

I am not quite

reassured by neighbors

or the holes

that hold their shape.

How much can you trust,

how much can you love as –

I shut the window

go back to sleep

before color

can seep into

the silhouettes,

before birdsong

bubbles and

boils over.

Shana Ross managed to author a stable life before turning her attention to the page in 2018. She belongs to a coed percussion fraternity and the PTA. Her work has appeared in Iris Literary Journal, Kissing Dynamite, Gone Lawn, and more. She edits for Luna Station Quarterly.