Some Scars Remind You to be More Vigilant

Don’t break bones to make omelets.

Don’t squeeze your heart in a citrus hand press.

Don’t scissor-kick in tar pits.

Don’t wade into recent history without

erasers and a dinner jacket. Remember

the last one alive gets to run naked.

Don’t let your desires pass overhead

like clouds where no one on the ground gets wet.

Don’t dive without irritants in your mouth

to form pearls which can defend you.

Don’t chase gelded angels or veiled devils.

Remember you’re not a whale who resurfaces

after hours of hunting. You can only be borne breech.

Don’t despair when they crack your seeds in two

to keep you from germinating. You are coriander

and can still sprout.

David A. Goodrum, writer/photographer, lives in Corvallis, Oregon. His work has appeared in Tar River Poetry, The Inflectionist Review, Passengers Journal, Scapegoat Review, Triggerfish Critical Review, Tampa Review, among others. Other publications include a chapbook, Sparse Poetica (Audience Askew, 12/2023), and a book, Vitals and Other Signs of Life (The Poetry Box, 6/2024). See additional work (poetry and photography) at www.davidgoodrum.com.