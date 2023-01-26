Because Your Crazy Uncle is Ten Memes Behind

Photo by Pavel Georgiev: Pexels.com

“Avast!” your crazy uncle shouts on

National Speak Like a Pirate Day

Because it’s something he read on AOL

Hard to get him to upgrade since he’s stubborn

Stubborn enough to keep the thousand CD’s

he got in the mail



HTTP 404 ERROR PAGE NOT FOUND

Except he thought it was the area code for Atlanta

Which is useless when trying to buy wholesale

Canadian Pez online secretly

Secretly since his instant messenger buddies

Believe Kosher Pez is a myth



It’s not



It tastes like bacon

Bacon and the shame of cam girls

It’s just something else that someone tried to bastardize

"Bastardize these bastard eyes!"

He’ll shout while often contorting the subtext of "Grumpy Cat"

So you distract him with fantasy MMO’s,

A task impossible,

Impossible since they’re full of triggers, acting darkly



“Darkly,” he starts

“The dragons make me drink whiskey!”

Whiskey makes me see the dragons!”



So you suggest to him searching recipes for his favorite foods

Alta Vista’ing “sausage and beef” made his eyes burst

Burst, your bubble went down different dot.coms of the global village

He met his third wife trying to write his will online

And his third divorce lawyer through a dating site strangely



Strangely, you and your crazy uncle still can LOL

Maybe even ROTFL or ROTFLMFAO

Your sister looks at you and with her sage five year old wisdom

she says "You're going to be my kids' crazy uncle"

In response you slip into your Christopher Walken voice

and slap a hand over your right socket like a patch

"Aye, and, I, have, one, eye."



P-)

Kyle Brandon Lee is a Texas born and raised writer of poetry, prose and plays. As a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in Literary Studies, he has published multiple short stories, poems and non-fiction pieces. These include works at Mirror Dance, El Portal and Door is a Jar. If someday they open an old and dusty tome made of pecan bark and armadillo hide, perhaps they'll find his work within. Hopefully, it will be plentiful. He can be found at his website www.hillsdreaming.com or on twitter @HDTMountains