Photo by llya: Pexels.com

The day after my Aunt Ro died

a doe approached within a few feet

as if confused about where she was

and what she should be doing.

I could neither comfort nor instruct her.

I let her be not considering until later maybe

I had witnessed the transmigration of a soul.

But in the end I applied Ockham’s razor—

you rarely see what you believe.

A mile further along my morning stroll

I was greeted cheerfully by a flock

of cedar waxwings I always consider it a blessing

to encounter. Such social, amiable beings

I hope Aunt Ro will join, so sure are they

of who they are—

Robert Ronnow's most recent poetry collections are New & Selected Poems: 1975-2005 (Barnwood Press, 2007) and Communicating the Bird (Broken Publications, 2012). Visit his web site at www.ronnowpoetry.com.