Photo by Tom Fornier: Pexels.com

Growing up in West Texas, I knew only

a land that was exquisitely flat, starkly

horizontal for as far as my vision stretched.



And the azure vault of the sky

remained perfectly uninterrupted

in every direction of the compass.



However, when I travelled for school

to the ignoble State of Louisiana, I found

the sky there much reduced.



The bald cypress, slash pines, water hickories,

and black walnut trees obscured the horizon

and this fragmentary remnant of the heavens



left me with a feeling as though my pockets

had been picked. This reduction of my habitat

left me uprooted, and my expanse compressed.



I wonder if our souls might

be shaped as much by the skies

of our childhood as by its events.



I know I require much more room

to make bigger mistakes,

a broader margin for error.

James R. Dennis is a poet, a novelist, and a Dominican friar. He has previously written two collections of poetry, Correspondence in D Minor and Listening Devices. He also writes and teaches on spiritual matters. He was born in West Texas and now lives in San Antonio with two ill-behaved dogs.