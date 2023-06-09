we cast our line
out and back
out and back
Gramps and I
out and back
sun on water
sun in eyes
Gramps and I
bullfrog croaks
blackbird trills
out and back
buckets to sit on
worms for hooks
out and back
Gramps and I
dragonfly damselfly
skeeters and bees
out and back
little to say
fish’ll hear
he and I
out and back
Gramps comes callin’
we go fishin’
sun always out
water always calm
out and back
Gramps and I
out and back
gone fishin’
Darrell Petska, a retired university engineering editor, is a 2021 and 2022 Pushcart Prize nominee. Previously, his work has appeared in Chiron Review, 3rd Wednesday, Muddy River Poetry Review, Verse-Virtual, and widely elsewhere (conservancies.wordpress.com). Father of five and grandfather of six, he lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife of more than 50 years.