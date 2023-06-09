Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Jul 09, 2023DOI

Gramps and I

"out and back, Gramps and I, out and back"

by Darrell Petska
Published onJul 09, 2023
Gramps and I

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

we cast our line
out and back
out and back
Gramps and I
out and back
sun on water
sun in eyes
Gramps and I
bullfrog croaks
blackbird trills
out and back
buckets to sit on
worms for hooks
out and back
Gramps and I
dragonfly damselfly
skeeters and bees
out and back
little to say
fish’ll hear
he and I
out and back
Gramps comes callin’
we go fishin’
sun always out
water always calm
out and back
Gramps and I
out and back
gone fishin’

Darrell Petska, a retired university engineering editor, is a 2021 and 2022 Pushcart Prize nominee. Previously, his work has appeared in Chiron Review, 3rd Wednesday, Muddy River Poetry Review, Verse-Virtual, and widely elsewhere (conservancies.wordpress.com). Father of five and grandfather of six, he lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife of more than 50 years.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with