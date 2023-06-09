Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

we cast our line

out and back

out and back

Gramps and I

out and back

sun on water

sun in eyes

Gramps and I

bullfrog croaks

blackbird trills

out and back

buckets to sit on

worms for hooks

out and back

Gramps and I

dragonfly damselfly

skeeters and bees

out and back

little to say

fish’ll hear

he and I

out and back

Gramps comes callin’

we go fishin’

sun always out

water always calm

out and back

Gramps and I

out and back

gone fishin’

Darrell Petska, a retired university engineering editor, is a 2021 and 2022 Pushcart Prize nominee. Previously, his work has appeared in Chiron Review, 3rd Wednesday, Muddy River Poetry Review, Verse-Virtual, and widely elsewhere (conservancies.wordpress.com). Father of five and grandfather of six, he lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife of more than 50 years.