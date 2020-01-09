Such Sweet Thunder

“Creation,” photograph by Fabrice Poussin

In subtraction,

if the top digit is less than

the bottom one, you borrow

from the next digit to get

the correct answer. This

was my parents’ way,

grabbing from a fight the night before

and carrying it into the next day

to arrive at the necessary amount of

diminishing returns in their marriage,

an indelible haunting when

my brother and I grew up.

Later in life I ask, can disappointment

and grudge-keeping belie

a deeper connection where strife

kept their marriage on life-support?

Jean Colonomos began her career in the arts as a member of the Martha Graham Dance Company. Her poetry has been published online and in several journals, including Askew, Spillway, Third Wednesday and the American Writers Review. Most recently, M. Colonomos has been writing with poet Ann Buxie. Their new call-and-response volume is titled KNOCK KNOCK. They’ve been featured readers at the EP Foster Library, the Library of Thousand Oaks and Beyond Baroque. Her chapbook, ART FARM, is published by Finishing Line Press.

Fabrice Poussin is an author of novels and poetry. His poetry and photography have appeared in Kestrel, Symposium, The Chimes, The Front Porch Review, the San Pedro River Review and many other publications.